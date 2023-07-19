Army called in to assist police in Punjab for Ashura’s processions security

Punjab Home Department on Wednesday decided to impose Section 14 during first 10 days of the holy month of Muharram and maintain law and order and summoned Pakistan Army to ensure public safety.

In this regard, official notification has also been issued, implementing Section 144 across Punjab during the first 10 days of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The notification outlines several other restrictions to maintain security during religious observances. These measures include a ban on taking out new processions, gatherings, and any activities that may lead to potential disruptions of public order.

Additionally, the use of knives, swords, and sticks during processions has also been strictly prohibited.

To ensure the safety of residents and participants during Muharram processions, the authorities have also imposed a ban on people standing on the roofs of houses and shops along the procession routes.

This measure aims to prevent any accidents or incidents that may occur due to overcrowding or unsafe behavior.

Furthermore, in an effort to minimize the risks associated with motorcycle-related incidents during the climax of the religious observance on 9th and 10th Muharram, the ban on pillion riding has been implemented.

This measure seeks to reduce the number of people on the roads, thus reducing the potential for accidents and maintaining public safety.

Section 144 is a legal provision that empowers the local administration to prohibit the assembly of five or more persons, public processions, and demonstrations to prevent any potential threat to public peace and tranquility.

In the context of Muharram, the implementation of Section 144 aims to prevent any untoward incidents during this sensitive period.