Heavy rain lashes parts of Lahore, reduces temperature by 5 degrees

Following other cities of the country, different areas of Lahore are also experiencing heavy rain, including Jail Road, Mall Road, Gulberg, Defense and Harbanspura.

Heavy showers are being reported from Rehmanpura, Ichhra, Wahdat Road, Muslim Town, Kot Lakhpat, Ferozepur Road, Chungi Amar Sidhu, Nishtar Town, and Pani Wala Talab in the old part of the city.

Because of the downpour, the mercury level in the city has dropped by 5 degrees Celsius.

The rain has also provided some respite from the persistent heat and humidity, however, water has also started accumulating in low-lying areas of the city.

The Met Office has forecast the rain spell to continue for the next 24 hours.

The accumulation of water in the city’s posh Gulberg area is affecting traffic flow.

The highest rainfall in the city was recorded in Tajpura with 80 millimeters, followed by the airport area with 52mm, Nishtar Town 50mm and Upper Mall 46mm.

Gulberg received 24mm of rain and Iqbal Town received 12mm of rain.