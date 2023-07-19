MQM delegation meets PM to discuss caretaker govt, political situation

A delegation of Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) led by Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

The meeting centered around the formation of caretaker governments and the prevailing political situation in the country.

The delegation, which included prominent figures such as Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haque, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar, and Mustafa Kamal, expressed their views during the discussion.

Additionally, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also present at the meeting.

The gathering was part of the prime minister’s ongoing consultations with coalition partners regarding the establishment of caretaker governments. The topic of the recent population census also featured prominently in the talks.

During the meeting, the MQM delegation paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for personally overseeing and expediting federal government projects in Karachi.

They acknowledged the PM’s commitment to prioritizing these projects and ensuring their swift progress.

Furthermore, the MQM delegation praised PM Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team for their efforts in successfully completing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), acknowledging the significance of this achievement for the country’s economic stability.