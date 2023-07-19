Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Elahi’s detention, transfer from Camp Jail challenged in Lahore High Court

Ex-CM's wife seeks court to declare detention null and void
Arshad Ali Jul 19, 2023
Photo: file
The detention and transfer from Camp Jail of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi has been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

The detention has been challenged by Elahi’s wife Qaisara.

In the petition, the caretaker Punjab government and others have been made parties.

Parvez Elahi’s freedom has been suspended after arresting him on false charges, the petition stated.

He has been made a victim of political revenge.

The former chief minister has been detained for 30 days, which is illegal and unconstitutional, his wife’s application said.

She has requested for the Lahore High Court to declare the detention of Parvez Elahi null and void.

The court must also order to stop his arrest in a classified case, she pleaded.

