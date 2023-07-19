Ukraine FM to embark on historic two-day visit to Pakistan

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, is scheduled to make an official visit to Pakistan on July 20-21, as announced by a spokesperson from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Kuleba will meet with the Prime Minister and engage in detailed discussions with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The two countries have maintained a close and friendly relationship, particularly in areas of trade, investment, agriculture, and higher education.

This visit marks a significant milestone as it is the first-ever ministerial visit from Ukraine to Pakistan since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1993.

The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.