Curiosity unleashed: iPhone 16 Pro Max with super telephoto periscope camera!

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max, set to be released in September 2024, is already making headlines with its unique camera feature. According to a reliable leakster named Digital Chat Station from China, the device will come equipped with a “Super Telephoto” periscope zoom camera.

This “Super Telephoto” periscope camera is expected to offer a focal length exceeding 300mm, a remarkable engineering achievement compared to the current iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 77mm zoom snapper, which lacks a periscope mechanism.

Interestingly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, rumoured for this September, is also rumoured to introduce a periscope camera, but not of the “Super Telephoto” variety. It seems that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will take things a step further with its more advanced system.

Super Telephoto cameras are commonly used in sports, wildlife photography, and even portraits, providing greater distance between the photographer and the subject.

In addition to the periscope camera, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is said to boast a main camera with a 12% larger sensor (1/1.14“ in size) compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max (1/1.28“). Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to retain similar hardware to its predecessor.