Parvez Elahi moved to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has been moved from Lahore to the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

According to IG Prisons Farooq Nazir, the former chief minister was directly transferred to Rawalpindi via the motorway.

The PTI president has been detained for 30 days by the Lahore deputy commissioner.

Parvez Elahi was detained on the possibility of holding a political rally for being the PTI president.

A couple of days ago, the Lahore High Court had disposed of as withdrawn the application against the detention of PTI President Elahi.

During the hearing, the court had remarked that it will ask the Punjab government to listen to the applicator and take a decision.

The court asked the counsel for the former chief minister if they had submitted an application with the deputy commissioner.

“The court will ask the Punjab government to listen to the appeal and take a decision,” it added.

The court then asked the government’s lawyer that in how many days they will decide on the appeal.

The lawyer responded that they will take a decision within 10 days.