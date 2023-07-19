Karachi police chalk out security plan for Muharram

The Karachi police have chalked out a foolproof security plan to avert any untoward incident and maintain peace and harmony during the first 10 days of Muharram.

Approximately 15,287 police personnel will be deployed on duty to bolster security measures throughout Karachi. With strategic allocation, 7,050 officers have been assigned to the district East, and 5,940 will be stationed in the West. In the South, 2,972 officers will be dedicated to the duties of Wahalkar Mahram.

Recognizing the significance of key religious centers, the authorities have identified 305 Imambargahs as sensitive, 62 as highly sensitive, and 30 as normal in the city.

A dedicated contingent of 1,267 officers and a young force will be positioned at these critical locations to ensure heightened vigilance and protection.

In addition to the physical presence of officers, the police will deploy expert snipers along the sides and passages of the main procession, providing an added layer of security and swift response capabilities.

The Karachi Police, in a bid to enhance community involvement, has earnestly appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or unusual activities immediately to the police through Helpline 15.

Underscoring their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of the people, the Karachi Police reassures the public of their continuous efforts to restore law and order and ensure a peaceful atmosphere throughout the city, the police said.