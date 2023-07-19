IPP unveils strong manifesto to tackle national challenges

In a bid to address the country’s challenges and pave the way for progress and prosperity, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has revealed its comprehensive party manifesto.

Boasting a range of salient points, the manifesto outlines the IPP’s vision for an Islamic society, agricultural reforms, social welfare initiatives, and more.

At the forefront of their agenda is the establishment of an Islamic society, emphasizing the protection of Prophethood and combating Islamophobia.

Furthermore, the IPP aims to integrate Madrasahs into the national mainstream, fostering inclusivity and cooperation among different educational institutions.

Agricultural reforms have been given paramount importance in the manifesto, reflecting the party’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of farmers and ensuring agricultural growth.

As part of these reforms, the IPP pledges to provide free electricity of up to 300 units to citizens and extend free electricity supply to tubewells for farmers with land holdings of up to 12.5 acres.

In a significant move to enhance the welfare of laborers, the IPP proposes a minimum wage of Rs 50,000 along with compulsory insurance to safeguard their interests and financial well-being.

Furthermore, the party recognizes the plight of slum dwellers and aims to grant them ownership rights, offering a sense of security and stability in their living conditions.

To address the growing housing needs of citizens, the IPP envisions low-cost residential projects featuring apartment buildings, ensuring affordable housing options for the population.

Motorcyclists are also not left out in the IPP’s vision. As part of their manifesto, the party proposes a plan to provide motorcyclists with petrol at half price, alleviating the burden of fuel expenses for this significant portion of the population.