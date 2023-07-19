Watch Live
34 killed, 12 injured in Algeria road accident

Massive bus crash leaves at least 34 dead
Samaa Web Desk Jul 19, 2023
Photo/File
At least 34 people died while 12 others sustained injuries on Wednesday in a road accident in Algeria, the country’s civil defense said.

According to details, the accident involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger bus in Tamanrasset in southern Algeria.

Official, without providing further details, stated that the horrific crash lead to another bus and a car catching alight and going up in flames.

The condition of the wounded is currently unknown.

