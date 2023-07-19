CAA employees protest against airports outsourcing

In a significant display of dissent, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employees across the major cities of Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad have taken to the streets to protest against the outsourcing of airports.

The move has sparked outrage among members of the Allama Iqbal International Airport Union and Officers Association, who fear the potential ramifications on national security and defense.

Wearing black armbands as a symbol of their discontent, the aviation employees voiced their strong opposition to the decision of outsourcing the management of key airports.

They argue that entrusting airport operations to external entities poses a threat to the nation’s security and defense infrastructure.

“The outsourcing of airports is a dangerous move that puts our national security at risk,” emphasized a representative from the association during the protest. “We cannot compromise on the safety and sovereignty of our airports and our country.”

The protesters demanded an immediate halt to the process of airports outsourcing, insisting that it is not only detrimental to the welfare of aviation employees but also poses significant security risks.

They warned that if their demands are not met, the scope of their protest would expand to include other major airports in Islamabad, Karachi, and beyond.