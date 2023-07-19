Pakistan assures IMF of not giving new tax amnesties

In a move aimed at meeting the conditions following securing a critical $3bn nod from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the nick of time, Pakistan has provided reassurances to the lending institution that it will refrain from implementing new tax exemptions or amnesty measures.

According to a document obtained by SAMAA TV, Pakistan has pledged to implement various measures to combat corruption and enhance financial transparency.

One of the key initiatives is the establishment of an electronic asset declaration system, aimed at preventing corruption and documenting financial activities. This system will ensure that officers in grades 17 to 22 cannot conceal their foreign assets.

Furthermore, the document highlights that law enforcement agencies, including banks, will have access to this information, bolstering efforts to curb illicit financial activities.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will enforce a mandatory requirement for all banks to provide information, strengthening the government’s oversight on financial matters.

In a bid to promote accountability, the annual assets of elected and unelected public representatives will be made public, promoting transparency in governance.

Additionally, the Performance Report of Government Institutions will be issued by the Central Monitoring Unit, ensuring that institutions are held accountable for their actions.

The commitment to providing inflation-adjusted relief to the poorest sections of society is another noteworthy aspect of Pakistan’s engagement with the IMF. This move reflects the government’s focus on addressing socioeconomic disparities and supporting those in need.

Furthermore, the weaknesses in the housing and construction sector, which have hindered economic growth, will be actively addressed, as per the assurance given to the IMF. This commitment demonstrates the government’s determination to promote sustainable development and create opportunities for job growth in the sector.

In an effort to stabilise the economy, Pakistan has also assured the IMF that it will refrain from intervening in the exchange rate market. This step is expected to create a more predictable and stable economic environment, attracting foreign investment and fostering economic growth.

Moreover, the increase in the basic tariff in the energy sector, effective from July 1, underscores the government’s dedication to resolving challenges within the energy industry. This measure aims to bolster the sector’s performance and ensure a reliable supply of energy for the country.