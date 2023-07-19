6.5 magnitude quake in Pacific Ocean rattles Central America

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.5 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of El Salvador shook much of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)

As per reports, the epicenter was 27 miles south of Intipuca, El Salvador at a depth of 43 miles (70 kilometers).

That point is outside the Gulf of Fonseca where Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua all share coastline.

Reports indicated that the quake was felt in several nations in Central America. However, there were no immediate reports of damage and the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning for El Salvador, El Salvador’s environment ministry said.

In Nicaragua, the quake was felt strongly in the capital and all along the Pacific coast.