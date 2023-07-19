Karachi to see fresh monsoon spell from tomorrow

The wait is not over yet, but relief is on the horizon for Karachiites, as a new weather system is set to enter Sindh today (Wednesday), bringing showers likely from tomorrow (Thursday).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the monsoon rains system is forecasted to enter Sindh starting this evening. As a result, rainfall is expected in various cities of Sindh, including Karachi.

The PMD stated that light rain is expected in the suburbs of Karachi tomorrow, while moderate rain is anticipated in most parts of the city on Friday and Saturday.

Following the much-needed showers, temperatures are expected to drop, creating a pleasant atmosphere in the city.

Meanwhile, monsoon downpours are intermittently lashing Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and different parts of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Punjab.

The meteorological office reported that Rawalpindi experienced the highest rainfall, recording 191 mm.

Due to heavy rains, the water level in Nullah Lei has risen in Rawalpindi.

However, for now, hot and humid weather remains likely in other regions.