SC will have to be satisfied over right to appeal in military court: CJP

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan has presented details of the May 9 attacks in the Supreme Court, as it resumes hearing into the petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

A six-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial is hearing multiple petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts.

The bench also includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan presented details of the May 9 attacks in the court, saying that on that day, military installations across the country were attacked almost simultaneously.

The Corps Commander House Lahore was severely damaged, he said, adding 62 spots were attacked in Punjab in which 52 people were injured.

He further told the court that the May 9 incidents caused a loss of Rs2.5 billion to property, while the damage to the military installations was about Rs1.5 billion.

The AGP further told the court that 149 vehicles were damaged on May , and also presented the photos of events of May 9 and 10 in the court.

He claimed that the attackers entered the GHQ by damaging its gate number one, and vandalized the soldier of a statue inside.

The attack on Corps Commander’s House in Lahore took place at 5:40pm, AGP Awan told the court, adding that the attacks on sensitive military installations on May 9 were carried out between 3pm and 7pm.

The Hamza camp at ISI Office Rawalpindi was also attacked as well as the Signals Mess and the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology.

Violent incidents also took place in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, while petrol bombs were used and the Corps Commander’s office damaged.

A mosque inside the Corps Commander House was also damaged, the AGP told the court, and also presented a picture of a suspected attacker who allegedly stole the uniform of the Corps Commander Lahore and put it on.

A CSD in Lahore was also torched, the AGP further said, adding that the army is fully trained in the use of weapons.

The army showed flexibility on the May 9 riots, AGP Awan remarked, adding Lahore and Peshawar were completely destroyed.

Furthermore, a school was damaged in Timergara, and the Punjab Regiment Mardan Centre and the Balochistan Regiment Abbottabad were also attacked.

However, the AGP said, the situation in Balochistan and Sindh was under control on May 9.

Military officers are not trained to deal with protesters like the police, the AGP said.

At this, the CJP asked if he was saying that soldiers are only trained to shoot.

Military officials are not trained to disperse such mobs and crowds, Awan responded, adding the building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar was completely destroyed.

He said a loss of Rs1.98 billion was caused to military installations. He claimed that the May 9 incidents were not spontaneous, but happened systematically.

The AGP once again requested for the formation of a full court, saying the case should be heard by a full court considering the above reasons.

The CJP questioned if the lawyer was saying that people had attacked military installations for the first time. He also asked for the points raised by the petitioners to be discussed.

The CJP asked what the punishment in military courts is under Section 7.

Under sections 7 and 9, the punishment in military courts is two-year imprisonment, the AGP responded.

“Is this the maximum penalty?” CJP Bandial asked. To this, the AGP replied in the positive.

In ordinary courts, the punishment is more, the CJP said, and questioned if there will be an effective right to appeal after trial in military courts.

The Supreme Court ordered the attorney general to reply by the day after tomorrow, and adjourned the hearing till 9:30am on Friday.

On Tuesday, the apex court had rejected the government’s request for the formation of a full court bench to hear the petitions against trial of civilians in military courts.

The AGP also told the court he will revert after getting instructions from the government on Section 3.

Justice Akhtar remarked that the facts and allegations in the data presented are very serious.

Justice Naqvi said the military courts only wrote in their verdicts if the crime has been proved or not.

The CJP said punishments under the civil laws are stricter, and asked if the military court decisions will have detailed reasons.

Justice Afidi remarked that if the right to appeal has to be given under the Army Act it has to be ensured through a constitutional amendment.

The CJP maintained that the court will have to be satisfied that the right to appeal will be given after a trial.

Justice Ahsan said the question is whether there will be a right to appeal in a court created under the Constitution.

Kulbhushan Jhadav, arrested on charges of espionage, was given the right to appeal in the high court, CJP Bandial remarked.

AGP Awan said the right was granted to an “alien” through legislation.

“First ensure a transparent trial and process, then we will move to the constitutional question,” CJP Bandial remarked.

Certainly, the court will not allow anything unconstitutional, the top judge said, and suggested the AGP come up with instructions from the government.

“Get the instructions and tell us whether the right to appeal will be given or not,” the CJP said.