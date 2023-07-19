May 9 riots caused Rs2.5bn loss to property, Rs1.5bn to military installations: AGP

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan has presented details of the May 9 attacks in the Supreme Court, as it resumes hearing into the petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

A six-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial is hearing multiple petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts.

The bench also includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan presented details of the May 9 attacks in the court, saying that on that day, military installations across the country were attacked almost simultaneously.

The Corps Commander House Lahore was severely damaged, he said, adding 62 spots were attacked in Punjab in which 52 people were injured.

He further told the court that the May 9 incidents caused a loss of Rs2.5 billion to property, while the damage to the military installations was about Rs1.5 billion.

The AGP further told the court that 149 vehicles were damaged on May , and also presented the photos of events of May 9 and 10 in the court.

He claimed that the attackers entered the GHQ by damaging its gate number one, and vandalized the soldier of a statue inside.

The attack on Corps Commander’s House in Lahore took place at 5:40pm, AGP Awan told the court, adding that the attacks on sensitive military installations on May 9 were carried out between 3pm and 7pm.

The Hamza camp at ISI Office Rawalpindi was also attacked as well as the Signals Mess and the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology.

Violent incidents also took place in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, while petrol bombs were used and the Corps Commander’s office damaged.

A mosque inside the Corps Commander House was also damaged, the AGP told the court, and also presented a picture of a suspected attacker who allegedly stole the uniform of the Corps Commander Lahore and put it on.

A CSD in Lahore was also torched, the AGP further said, adding that the army is fully trained in the use of weapons.

The army showed flexibility on the May 9 riots, AGP Awan remarked, adding Lahore and Peshawar were completely destroyed.

Furthermore, a school was damaged in Timergara, and the Punjab Regiment Mardan Centre and the Balochistan Regiment Abbottabad were also attacked.

However, the AGP said, the situation in Balochistan and Sindh was under control on May 9.

Military officers are not trained to deal with protesters like the police, the AGP said.

At this, the CJP asked if he was saying that soldiers are only trained to shoot.

Military officials are not trained to disperse such mobs and crowds, Awan responded, adding the building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar was completely destroyed.

He said a loss of Rs1.98 billion was caused to military installations. He claimed that the May 9 incidents were not spontaneous, but happened systematically.

The AGP once again requested for the formation of a full court, saying the case should be heard by a full court considering the above reasons.

On Tuesday, the apex court had rejected the government’s request for the formation of a full court bench to hear the petitions against trial of civilians in military courts.