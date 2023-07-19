Pakistan’s textile exports decline by $2.08 bln

Pakistan’s textile sector has been adversely impacted after its export earnings experienced a significant drop of $2.08 billion during the current financial year, Samaa TV reported citing the country’s statistics bureau.

As per details, foreign buyers turned away from Pakistani products amidst a backdrop of fluctuating exchange rates and mounting political tension, resulting in a downturn for the textile industry.

Among all the different products within the textile industry that Pakistan exports, cotton, thread, and bed sheets experienced the most significant decline or reduction in terms of their export value during the current financial year.

Comparing the export figures from the last financial year, which stood at $19.32 billion, the current fiscal year reported a sharp decline, with textile exports reaching only $16.50 billion.

This indicates a concerning 11% drop.

Breaking down the specific sectors impacted by this decline, cotton exports took the hardest hit, plummeting by an alarming 104%.

Yarn exports also experienced a steep decline of 30%, while bedsheet exports suffered a substantial 18.46% decrease. Knitwear, cotton cloth, and home textiles also saw significant declines, with respective drops of 17.46%, 19.11%, and 15.37%.

Exporters are highlighting the urgent need to address the sky-high energy prices, which have significantly contributed to the contraction in the textile industry. With energy costs escalating, production expenses have soared, making Pakistani textile products less competitive in the international market.

The fluctuations in the value of the US dollar have further exacerbated the situation.

As foreign buyers shy away from uncertainties surrounding the Pakistani currency, demand for locally manufactured textiles has dwindled, compounding the industry’s woes.