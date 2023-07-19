Next-gen beast: OnePlus Ace 2 Pro boasts RAM capacity beyond high-end PCs

Ahead of its anticipated release later this month, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has been the subject of various leaks, shedding light on its key features. Recent updates and corrections have surfaced, revealing more intriguing details about the upcoming phone.

According to information on Weibo, the device is expected to feature a 6.74“ curved display with a “1.5K” resolution, likely matching the 1,240 x 2,772px found on the regular Ace 2.

The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as previously mentioned. However, the most remarkable revelation pertains to its top configuration, which is rumoured to boast a remarkable 24GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of storage.

If accurate, this will make it one of the very few smartphones to offer such an impressive memory capacity, joining the ranks of the Red Magic 8S Pro+.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is said to support faster charging than initially expected. The device will house a 5,000mAh battery, capable of reaching up to 150W charging speed.

For comparison, the original Ace Pro featured a 4,800mAh/150W battery, while the Ace 2 came with a 5,000mAh/100W battery.

Regarding its camera setup, previous rumours suggested a configuration of 50+8+2MP sensors. The latest report confirms this setup, with the main sensor being the IMX890, the same sensor found in the Ace 2 and flagship OnePlus 11 models.

It’s worth noting that OnePlus released a tweaked memory configuration of the Ace 2 under the name OnePlus 11R in select markets. However, it remains uncertain whether the Pro variant will see a global release outside of China and what name it will carry in different regions.