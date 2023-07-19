4 Pakistani mountaineers successfully conquer Spantik peak

In a remarkable feat of strength and determination, a team of four Pakistani mountaineers has achieved a triumphant ascent of the 7027-meter-high Spantik Peak.

Fondly known as Golden Peak in the local Balti language, Spantik is situated in the Spantik-Sosbun Mountains subrange of Karakoram, majestically positioned in the Hispar Valley of Nagar District, within the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.

The northwestern facade of Spantik offers a notoriously challenging climbing route called the “Golden Pillar,” attracting skilled climbers from around the world seeking to test their abilities against nature’s formidable forces.

Led by experienced mountaineer Jawahar Ali, the exceptional team of climbers, which included Arundu Basha, Muhammad Taqi, Dr. Shehla, and others, embarked on their arduous journey to conquer the lofty peak.

With unyielding spirit, they surmounted the treacherous terrains and harsh weather conditions during their week-long expedition.

Jawahar Ali, showcasing unparalleled expertise and dedication, accomplished the remarkable feat of summiting Spantik Peak for the third time, a testament to his unwavering passion for mountaineering and his deep connection with these towering giants of nature.

At the pinnacle of their victory, the climbers proudly waved the green crescent flag, a symbol of their national pride and unity, from the summit of Spantik Peak, making their success even more meaningful.