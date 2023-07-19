IHC reserves verdict on plea against trial court’s maintainability of Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court has reserved its verdict on a petition challenging a trial court decision of declaring the Toshakhana criminal case maintainable.

The court was hearing a petition of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the sessions court decision on the maintainability of the Toshakhana criminal case against him.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq conducted the hearing, while the former premier’s lawyer Khawaja Haris appeared in court to present his arguments.

Imran Khan has also sought a stay on the trial in the case.

The IHC sent the case back again to the trial court, Khawaja Haris said, adding the high court gave the trial court seven days to decide.

This court had also asked the trial court to answer eight questions, he recalled, adding all the questions were not answered according to the court order.

“All the questions are equally important and needed to be answered,” the counsel said.

The court then reserved its decision on the plea against the maintainability of the Toshakhana case.

CJ Farooq questioned when the next hearing in the trial court was. To this, the lawyer responded that the case was scheduled for hearing tomorrow.

If a high court returns a case to a trial court, it sends it to another court, he remarked.

A judge who has already made his mind clear does not get the same case again, Khawaja Haris argued.

Maintainability of illegal marriage case challenged

The PTI chief has also filed an appeal in the IHC against the decision to declare the illegal marriage case against him admissible.

On July 18, the trial court had declared the case of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s marriage during iddat admissible.

The district and sessions court has summoned the PTI chairman in the case tomorrow.

Plea for transfer of seven cases to another court

The IHC chief justice reserved his verdict on the PTI chief and his wife’s request for transferring seven cases to another court.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat said the trial court had rejected the bail application of the co-suspects in one case, the PTI chairman was also named as an accused in the same case.

The judge has made his mind clear, so now he cannot decide on the PTI chairman’s request.

He further said that all these applications are being heard by the same judge, and sought their transfer to another court.