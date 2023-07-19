Google Play’s new shield: Safeguarding Pakistan from fraudulent loan apps!

Google Play has taken a significant step in Pakistan to protect consumers from fraudulent loan apps. As of May 31, 2023, the platform’s new screening policy requires Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) lenders to publish only one Digital Lending App (DLA).

Anyone attempting to publish multiple DLAs will face termination of their developer account and associated accounts.

To ensure compliance, developers targeting Pakistani users with personal loan apps must complete a Personal Loan App Declaration form and provide necessary documentation.

They must also demonstrate approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to offer digital lending services.

Additionally, Google Play will request further information or documents regarding loan app compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements. Any personal loan app without proper declaration and licensing will be removed from the Play Store.

The new policy restricts DLAs from accessing sensitive data, including external storage, media images, contacts, and precise location. Short-term personal loan apps with a repayment period of 60 days or less are also not allowed.

Google’s Director for Pakistan, Farhan S. Qureshi, emphasized the importance of these measures in reducing financial risk and safeguarding user data.

Pakistan is among the few countries where Google has implemented such requirements for DLAs, enhancing consumer protection and data privacy.