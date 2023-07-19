US Dollar thrashes Pakistani Rupee in interbank trading

The US dollar’s value has increased by Rs2 in the open market, reaching Rs290. Meanwhile, in the interbank market, the value of American currency rose by 36 paisas, reaching Rs283.40.

The US Dollar closed at Rs283.80 with an increase of 76 paisas.

Earlier in the day, after witnessing three consecutive days of appreciation against the Pakistani rupee, the US dollar finally experienced depreciation in value on Wednesday morning.

Currency dealers reported that at the start of the business day, the dollar fell by 49 paise to reach Rs 282.55 at the interbank level.

Yesterday, the US currency thrashed the Pakistani rupee by closing the trading day with a Rs3.78 jump, to reach the value of Rs283.40 in the interbank trading.

In contrast to the fluctuating currency market, the Pakistan Stock Exchange has shown resilience, maintaining a positive momentum at the beginning of the business day. The benchmark KSE-100 Index rose by 37 points, reaching 45,046 points.

This indicates that despite the currency market’s unpredictability, the local stock market remains relatively stable, providing investors with opportunities for growth and investment.