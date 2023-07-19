Accession to Pakistan Day unites Kashmiris on both sides of LoC

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing the Accession to Pakistan Day today, with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for Jammu and Kashmir’s liberation from Indian occupation and its complete merger with Pakistan.

It was on this day in 1947, that the genuine representatives of Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar.

The historic resolution called for accession of the state of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in view of its religious, geographical, cultural and economic proximity to Pakistan and the aspirations of millions of Kashmiri Muslims.

Meanwhile, terming 19th July as a defining moment in Kashmir’s history, the Kashmiri leadership has reiterated the resolve to carry forward the freedom struggle in the light of the historical resolution passed at the meeting of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar on this day in 1947.