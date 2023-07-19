WhatsApp introduces feature to make your life easy

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that makes it easier to message unsaved contacts.

Previously, users had to add an unknown number to their phonebook before messaging them on the platform, leading to inconvenience.

Now, with the latest WhatsApp build for iPhone and Android, users can start a new chat and directly type the number in the search bar.

A Chat button will appear, allowing them to initiate a conversation without saving the contact’s number.

This update is particularly useful for brief or specific tasks and avoids cluttering the phonebook with unnecessary contacts.

Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly working on @ username support, further simplifying communication with new contacts.