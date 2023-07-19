Imran Khan’s bail in Judicial Complex rioting cases extended till July 26

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad extended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail in three cases related to rioting at the Judicial Complex till July 26.

The court was hearing the PTI chairman’s bail applications in the three cases.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar appeared in court, while the judge expressed anger over the police.

“If he is innocent, then declare him innocent. If there is any evidence then bring it forward,” the court told the police.

It further warned that if the investigation did not proceed well, the court could even summon the IGP in person.

The judge added that the investigation should be clear.

Imran Khan’s lawyer said that a former prime minister has been implicated in the case and if there is nothing against him, he should be informed.

Salman Safdar added that if there is nothing then they will withdraw the bail application.

The judge then extended Imran Khan’s bail in three cases till July 26.

The PTI chairman’s lawyer requested for the hearing to be postponed till after Ashura, saying he did not work in the first 10 days of Muharram.

At the request of the police, the court adjourned the hearing in the three cases.