Holy Kaaba adorned with new ‘Kiswa’

The Islamic world witnessed a momentous event at the dawn of the new Islamic year, as the sacred Kaaba, located at the heart of the Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, donned a new cover.

This awe-inspiring tradition, known as “Kiswa changing,” took place on the 1st of Muharram, signifying the start of the Islamic year.

The ten-step elaborate process of replacing the old cloth with a new handmade Kiswa – as the fabric is called in Arabic – involved 130 technicians and manufacturers.

The time-honored artistry and craftsmanship involved in creating the cover took approximately three to four hours to complete.

The new cover of the Kaaba, meticulously created at a cost exceeding two million Saudi Riyals, mesmerized onlookers with its intricate beauty.

Adorned with gold and silver Quranic verses, the cover emanates an aura of divine elegance and splendor. Comprising 16 separate pieces, the cover stretches an impressive 50 feet in length and boasts a width ranging from 35 to 40 feet.

Changing the cover (Ghilaf-e-Kaaba) is an age-old tradition that holds immense spiritual value for the Islamic community.

The cover of the Kaaba was changed during an intricate annual ceremony Wednesday, which coincides with the first day of the month of Muharram, 1445 Hijri in the Islamic calendar.

According to Arab media, the process of changing the Kaaba’s cover commenced shortly after the Isha prayer, with skilled artisans and craftsmen – meticulously sewing and embroidering silk, gold, and silver threads into the sacred cloth.

The significance of this occasion is not only spiritual but also cultural and historical.

The Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, is a symbol of unity and devotion for Muslims from diverse backgrounds and regions.

In previous years, the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba was annually changed on the 9th of Dhul-Hajj. However, starting from last year, this longstanding practice was altered, and the replacement of the Kaaba’s cover was shifted to the 1st of Muharram.

The continuation of this new tradition was upheld this year as well.