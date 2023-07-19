PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked the United Arab Emirates president for the country’s firm support to the economic and financial stability of Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed on Tuesday, the PM conveyed his profound gratitude and said it manifested his deep affection and care for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

He also conveyed his gratitude for the UAE’s deposits of $1 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan.

Recalling his successful visit to the UAE in January, Shehbaz reiterated the common resolve of the leadership in both countries to translate the fraternal bonds into mutually rewarding economic ties.

He also conveyed his gratitude for the invitation to COP28 and appreciated the UAE’s role in combating climate change.

He also expressed satisfaction over the discussion about prospective solutions to climate change challenges held during COP28 president-designate visit to Pakistan on July 6.

Both the leaders discussed further advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE.

The two sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.