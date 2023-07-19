Rain-related incidents claim 19 lives across country

In a devastating turn of events, heavy rainfall in the twin cities led to the collapse of walls, resulting in the tragic loss of 13 lives while six people were electrocuted in Punjab taking the tally to 19.

The downpour unleashed chaos as the normally tranquil areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi experienced a series of unfortunate incidents.

One such incident occurred on Peshawar Road near Golra Mor in the federal capital.

When a wall of under-construction underpass, measuring approximately 100 feet in length and 11 feet in height, came crashing down, burying 11 labourers beneath its debris.

The victims, who were trapped under the weight of the fallen structure, succumbed to their injuries before rescue personnel from the renowned Rescue 1122 could reach the scene.

Promptly responding to the distress call, Rescue 1122 team sprang into action, employing heavy machinery to commence rescue operations.

Amid the perilous situation, four workers were successfully extracted from the rubble.

Five killed in Lahore

Five people including two children were electrocuted in metropolis Lahore.

The kids were identified as 10-year-old Saifullah and 12-year-old Zubair Rafaqat, who were electrocuted in rain water in Defence-A area.

A 20-year-old youth named Jawad also lost his life after being electrocuted in Qalandarpura.

A 35-year-old person Ejaz son of Suleiman lost his life when he was electrocuted from a switch board in Harbanspura. While, another person electrocuted in Thokar Niaz Baig area.

In a separate incident, tragedy struck the Muhammad Town area of Khanna police station as an 11-year-old girl lost her life when another wall collapsed amidst the rainfall.

An 18-year-old youth named Hammad was also electrocuted in Pasrur tehsil of city of Sialkot. Locals said that the victim was watering his rice field when he was electrocuted.

Punjab CM orders urgent water drainage

In response to the heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in certain areas of Rawalpindi, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has issued immediate directives to concerned authorities for the urgent drainage of water.

Taking cognizance of the gravity of the situation, Naqvi emphasized the need for swift action to alleviate the hardships faced by affected residents.

Stressing the importance of efficient resource utilization, the Chief Minister instructed the administration and related institutions, including Rescue 1122 and PDMA, to employ all available means to facilitate the drainage process in the flooded areas.

The deployment of personnel and equipment is expected to expedite the relief efforts and minimize the impact of the heavy rain.

Naqvi further emphasized that the drainage of rainwater should be prioritized on an emergency basis. With teams from the administration and relevant institutions working tirelessly on the ground, their presence will ensure the timely completion of the drainage operations.

In light of the potential threat of river flooding, the Chief Minister urged all precautionary measures to be taken to mitigate the risk. Continuous monitoring of the Nala Lai, a major water channel in the region, was also emphasized to prevent any further complications.

Rain updates

The twin cities were engulfed in a deluge as a relentless spell of monsoon rain caused widespread flooding in various localities.

The rainfall, which commenced last night, shows no signs of abating, further exacerbating the already dire situation. Notably, the Shamsabad area of Rawalpindi bore the brunt of the downpour, recording a staggering 188 mm of rain.

According to the Meteorological Department, other regions experienced substantial rainfall as well. Chaklala received 110 mm of rainfall, while Kachhari recorded 79 mm.

In Islamabad, Bokra witnessed 138 mm of rain, with Golra receiving 102 mm. Additionally, Zero Point saw 98 mm of rainfall, whereas Syedpur recorded 44 mm.

Rainfall across country

Meanwhile, monsoon downpours are intermittently lashing Islamabad, Rawalpindi and different parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab.

According to the Met Office, the highest rainfall of 191 millimeters was recorded in Rawalpindi. In Rawalpindi, water level has increased in Nullah Leh due to heavy rains.

According to rescue officials, the nullah at Katarian and Gawalmandi is flowing at 16 feet and 17 feet, respectively.

Rescue 1122 and local administration are on alert to deal with any situation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the 12 people in Golra in Islamabad.

Condoling with the bereaved family, the prime minister prayed for the departed souls.

The PM has directed the administration to stay alert in view of the heavy rains.

NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority has directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert in view of the forecast of more rains by Met Office.

The NDMA issued these directions at a meeting with provincial disaster management authorities, Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments in Islamabad today.

SAMAA TV reported that India has released more waters in Sutlej and Chenab causing high level flooding in both rivers.

The meeting was briefed about the latest situation of rains, flooding, emergency preparations and flow of water in rivers.

The meeting was told that flow of water in Mangla, Tarbela and Samli Dam was currently normal.

According to Punjab Irrigation Department, the rapid flow of water during the next 12 hours may cause flooding in the low-lying areas of Shahdara.

The NDMA asked the Punjab PDMA and rescue services to remain on high alert along with emergency equipment, including dewatering pumps and arrange for safe evacuation of residents from the flood risk areas.

Aleem Khan expresses grief over loss of lives

Following the incident, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims of Golra Mor wall collapse in Islamabad.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the underpass accident,” the politician wrote, adding that, “Our hearts go out to the affected families during this hour of grief”.

Khan urged the concerned authorities to implement necessary measures to ensure the safety of workers.

“May Allah grant forgiveness to the departed souls and provide a swift recovery for the injured. Amen,” he added.