Rain-related incidents claim 12 lives in twin cities

In a devastating turn of events, heavy rainfall in the twin cities led to the collapse of walls, resulting in the tragic loss of 12 lives.

The downpour unleashed chaos as the normally tranquil areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi experienced a series of unfortunate incidents.

One such incident occurred on Peshawar Road near Golra Mor in the federal capital.

When a wall of under-construction underpass, measuring approximately 100 feet in length and 11 feet in height, came crashing down, burying 11 laborers beneath its debris.

The victims, who were trapped under the weight of the fallen structure, succumbed to their injuries before rescue personnel from the renowned Rescue 1122 could reach the scene.

Promptly responding to the distress call, the dedicated Rescue 1122 team sprang into action, employing heavy machinery to commence rescue operations.

Amid the perilous situation, four workers were successfully extracted from the rubble, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the tragedy.

In a separate incident, tragedy struck the Muhammad Town area of Khanna police station as an 11-year-old girl lost her life when another wall collapsed amidst the rainfall. The unexpected and abrupt collapse left the community in shock, mourning the loss of a young and innocent life.

The authorities have taken notice of these unfortunate incidents and pledged to conduct thorough investigations to determine the exact cause of the wall collapses.

Their findings will shed light on any potential negligence or lapses in safety protocols, ensuring that such incidents can be prevented in the future.

Punjab CM orders urgent water drainage measures

In response to the heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in certain areas of Rawalpindi, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has issued immediate directives to concerned authorities for the urgent drainage of water.

Taking cognizance of the gravity of the situation, Naqvi emphasized the need for swift action to alleviate the hardships faced by affected residents.

Stressing the importance of efficient resource utilization, the Chief Minister instructed the administration and related institutions, including Rescue 1122 and PDMA, to employ all available means to facilitate the drainage process in the flooded areas.

The deployment of personnel and equipment is expected to expedite the relief efforts and minimize the impact of the heavy rain.

Naqvi further emphasized that the drainage of rainwater should be prioritized on an emergency basis. With teams from the administration and relevant institutions working tirelessly on the ground, their presence will ensure the timely completion of the drainage operations.

In light of the potential threat of river flooding, the Chief Minister urged all precautionary measures to be taken to mitigate the risk. Continuous monitoring of the Nala Lai, a major water channel in the region, was also emphasized to prevent any further complications.

Rain updates

The twin cities were engulfed in a deluge as a relentless spell of monsoon rain caused widespread flooding in various localities.

The rainfall, which commenced last night, shows no signs of abating, further exacerbating the already dire situation. Notably, the Shamsabad area of Rawalpindi bore the brunt of the downpour, recording a staggering 188 mm of rain.

According to the Meteorological Department, other regions experienced substantial rainfall as well. Chaklala received 110 mm of rainfall, while Kachhari recorded 79 mm. In Islamabad, Bokra witnessed 138 mm of rain, with Golra receiving 102 mm. Additionally, Zero Point saw 98 mm of rainfall, whereas Syedpur recorded 44 mm.