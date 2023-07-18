Detainees hold hostage four police in Venezuela

Four police officers are being held hostage by detainees who rioted at a holding cell in Venezuela, a rights group for inmates said on Tuesday.

Negotiations with judicial officials have yielded no results 24 hours after the four were taken, according to the organization Una Ventana a la Libertad (A Window to Freedom).

It said in a statement the riot broke out Monday among detainees alleging abuses at a holding cell in the northern state of Aragua as police were doing a head count.

The detainees forced four of the police officers into their cell with them.

Videos on social media purport to show three policemen and a policewoman with their hands tied behind bars, but insisting they were not being mistreated.

The detainees claimed their captors had been trying to extort money from them in exchange for food, family visits, or being transferred to court.