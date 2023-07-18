Pakistan’s GDP growth to gradually return to 5% over medium term: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued the details of the 9-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with for an amount of about $3 billion with Pakistan.

Real GDP growth

The IMF said that GDP growth will likely pick up moderately in FY24, reaching about 2.5 percent. Although base effects from the flood recovery (especially in agriculture and the textile sector) will provide a boost, the unwinding of the tight management of imports will take time to percolate through the economy (e.g., re-opening of closed factories), and continuing external challenges and the need for tight macro policies will limit the recovery.

Assuming sustained policy and reform implementation and adequate financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners, growth is expected to gradually return to its potential, 5 percent, over the medium term.

The documents read that IMF will monitor all measures during the program and international lender will take data from State Bank of Pakistan, FBR, Bureau of Statistics for monitoring.

“Pakistan will not violate the agreement while in the program,” the IMF said.

“Pakistan will have to increase electricity and gas prices as per the agreement and emphasized on increase in basic electricity tariff this month as per schedule

“Pakistan’s economy is facing a difficult situation,” IMF 12-page report said.

“Pakistan will be provided resources for heavy external financial needs during the new financial year and the country must adhere to the new 9-month programme,” the IMF said.

According to report, there is a possibility of getting financial support of $12 billion dollars from different countries and international organizations till December.

Letter of Intent

The details of Letter of Intent provided by Pakistan to IMF have also surfaced now according to which Pakistan gave assurance of non-interference in the exchange rate and would remain determine to maintain market-based exchange rate. “The average premium in the interbank and open market will be kept at 1.25 percent,” the document reads.

Pakistan’s primary surplus of Rs401 billion has also been assured to the IMF while country’s economic wizards assured the international lender to keep primary surplus equivalent to 0.4 percent of GDP and aimed to bring the construction and agricultural sector also in the tax net, along with increasing the tax net and base will be increased.

Pakistan has assured the IMF to reduce subsidies in the energy sector and commitment to increase in revolving credit while financial targets to be agreed with provinces as per fiscal year budget 2023-24 documents.

As per Letter of Intent, Rs10 billion dollars pledged to Pakistan at the Geneva-based Donors Conference while efforts are underway to secure financing and rollover of the loans.

IMF’s Executive Board approves loan for Pakistan

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a 9-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan for an amount of SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion, or 111 percent of quota) to support the authorities’ economic stabilization program.

The arrangement came at a challenging economic juncture for Pakistan. A difficult external environment, devastating floods, and policy missteps have led to large fiscal and external deficits, rising inflation, and eroded reserve buffers in FY23.

Pakistan’s new SBA-supported program will provide a policy anchor for addressing domestic and external imbalances and a framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners.

The program will focus on implementation of the FY24 budget to facilitate Pakistan’s needed fiscal adjustment and ensure debt sustainability, while protecting critical social spending; a return to a market-determined exchange rate and proper FX market functioning to absorb external shocks and eliminate FX shortages; an appropriately tight monetary policy aimed at disinflation; and further progress on structural reforms, particularly with regard to energy sector viability, SOE governance, and climate resilience.

The Executive Board’s approval allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR894 million (or about US$1.2 billion). The remaining amount will be phased over the program’s duration, subject to two quarterly reviews.

The IMF staff also met with representatives of Pakistan’s major political parties—Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf—and explained the objectives and key policies of the proposed SBA. All these parties expressed written support for the SBA’s key objectives and policies ahead of the approaching national elections.

They also recognized the role that the SBA will play in preserving macroeconomic stability by anchoring policies and supporting external financing over the coming months.