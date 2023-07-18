Prabhas, Rana Daggubati reach US, fan gestures in Dallas generate excitement

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, two prominent figures in Indian cinema, have touched down in the United States ahead of their appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

The stars’ arrival has generated immense excitement among fans, with special gestures in Dallas adding to the anticipation surrounding “Project K.”

The international tour to promote “Project K” has sparked a wave of enthusiasm across social media platforms. Fans eagerly await the stars’ presence at San Diego Comic-Con, a renowned event that showcases the latest in pop culture, including movies, television, and comics.

Notably, fans in Dallas organized a special tribute to Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, by rallying in cars and later on parking them in specific positions making the shape of the alphabet “K,” indicating their beloved’s upcoming film. They were also seen holging up posters and placards of the film, chanting for their favourite stars.

The global response to Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s international journey demonstrates the immense popularity of Indian cinema and the anticipation surrounding this highly anticipated project. Fans around the world eagerly await the stars’ appearances and look forward to discovering more about “Project K” at the event.

As the buzz continues to grow, social media is abuzz with discussions and hashtags dedicated to “Project K” and the stars’ international tour. The anticipation and support from fans highlight the global impact of Indian cinema and the significant reach of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s stardom.