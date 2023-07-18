PPP top brass meets PM Shehbaz to wrap up NA dissolution matter

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to wrap up matters pertaining to dissolution of National Assembly (NA).

PPP’s top brass arrived at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

The meeting between the three leaders focused on crucial matters such as the formation of caretaker governments and political strategy, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Additionally, the dissolution of the NA and the upcoming general elections were also key topics on the agenda.

Sources have revealed that the premier made the decision to consult with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and allied parties regarding these important matters.

It is expected that a meeting of the PDM and allied parties will be convened later this week. During the gathering, the possibility of setting a date for the dissolution of the NA is likely to be discussed.