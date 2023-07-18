Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

Yumna and Humayun team up for ‘Gentleman’ - an exciting new drama

Popular duo's Instagram posts spark excitement, creating buzz among fans
Samaa Life&Style Editors Jul 18, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed are set to captivate audiences with their upcoming drama series titled “Gentleman,” produced by Green Entertainment.

The news of their collaboration has generated immense excitement among fans, who eagerly await this dynamic pairing on screen.

Both Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed have taken to their Instagram accounts to drop hints about their upcoming project. Their intriguing posts and cryptic captions have sparked curiosity and speculation among their followers, creating a buzz around “Gentleman.”

Zaidi’s Instagram post featured a poster of the drama with its title ‘Gentleman’, accompanied by the caption “ Super excited to announce my upcoming drama serial ‘Gentleman’ Can’t wait for you all to witness the mindblowing & captivating world of ‘Gentleman’ coming soon only on Green Entertainment“ The poster has fueled anticipation for their on-screen chemistry and the narrative that awaits viewers.

The collaboration of Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed in “Gentleman” promises to deliver an engrossing storyline and exceptional performances. Their social media posts have ignited conversations and discussions, as fans speculate on the plot and anticipate the chemistry between the two talented actors.

As the buzz continues to grow, fans eagerly anticipate further updates and official announcements about “Gentleman.” The combination of Zaidi and Saeed’s talent, along with the backing of Green Entertainment, ensures that this drama will be one to watch out for, captivating audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.

Entertainment

pakistani dramas

Pakistani actors

humayun saeed

yumna zaidi

Lollywood

lollywood celebrities

lollywood couple

Green Entertainment

Pakistani celebrities

Gentleman

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular