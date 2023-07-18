Yumna and Humayun team up for ‘Gentleman’ - an exciting new drama

Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed are set to captivate audiences with their upcoming drama series titled “Gentleman,” produced by Green Entertainment.

The news of their collaboration has generated immense excitement among fans, who eagerly await this dynamic pairing on screen.

Both Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed have taken to their Instagram accounts to drop hints about their upcoming project. Their intriguing posts and cryptic captions have sparked curiosity and speculation among their followers, creating a buzz around “Gentleman.”

Zaidi’s Instagram post featured a poster of the drama with its title ‘Gentleman’, accompanied by the caption “ Super excited to announce my upcoming drama serial ‘Gentleman’ Can’t wait for you all to witness the mindblowing & captivating world of ‘Gentleman’ coming soon only on Green Entertainment“ The poster has fueled anticipation for their on-screen chemistry and the narrative that awaits viewers.

The collaboration of Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed in “Gentleman” promises to deliver an engrossing storyline and exceptional performances. Their social media posts have ignited conversations and discussions, as fans speculate on the plot and anticipate the chemistry between the two talented actors.

As the buzz continues to grow, fans eagerly anticipate further updates and official announcements about “Gentleman.” The combination of Zaidi and Saeed’s talent, along with the backing of Green Entertainment, ensures that this drama will be one to watch out for, captivating audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.