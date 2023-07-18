Karan Johar sparks controversy by criticizing box office clash of ‘Yodha’ and ‘Merry Christmas’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has ignited a heated controversy on social media by calling out the clash of release dates for his film “Yodha” and another highly anticipated project, “Merry Christmas.”

Taking to his social media account, Johar expressed his concern over the box-office clash, sparking a debate on the competition and the impact of simultaneous releases.

Johar’s post created a buzz among film enthusiasts and industry insiders, as he voiced his disappointment with the conflicting release dates of the two films. The filmmaker hinted at the potential negative consequences of dividing the audience’s attention and splitting box-office revenues.

The controversy surrounding Johar’s comments has polarized opinions. Some argue that healthy competition among films is essential for the growth of the industry, with multiple releases offering audiences diverse choices. Others support Johar’s stance, emphasizing the need for better coordination and collaboration to ensure optimal box-office performance for each film.

The clash between “Yodha” and “Merry Christmas” underscores the challenges faced by filmmakers and distributors in selecting suitable release dates. It also highlights the importance of effective communication and strategic planning to avoid unnecessary competition that could potentially impact the commercial success of films.

As the debate unfolds, industry professionals and fans have expressed their diverse viewpoints, with some calling for a reconsideration of the release dates to optimize the reach and impact of both films.