Rising terrorism: Pakistan’s special envoy due in Kabul to convey strong message about TTP

A special representative of Pakistan on Afghanistan Asif Ali Durrani will arrive in capital of Afghanistan to give clear cut message to the interim government of Taliban in Kabul

The visit is taking place in the backdrop of rising tensions over terrorist safe havens

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and the o Army Staff have made strong statement on TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Durrani told VOA in the run-up to his Kabul visit that Pakistan’s trade with and through landlocked Afghanistan had increased since the Taliban reclaimed control of the country two years ago. Bilateral trade currently stands at more than $2 billion, according to official data.

The Pakistani envoy also hailed the growth of Afghanistan’s trade with other neighbors, including China and Iran. Durrani said that “the relative Afghan peace” has enabled Pakistan to increase its trade with landlocked Central Asian countries through Afghan transit routes to nearly $200 million from $55 million two years ago.

“It is good for Afghanistan and will help address many issues; especially it will reduce the poverty rate, which is close to 95% per the U.N. estimates. It is a promising process, but it will take a while,” Durrani said.

“An increase in economic activity will also help deal with the humanitarian crisis amid reports that international donors may reduce their aid contribution for Afghanistan. So, the coming winters are likely to be much harsher for Afghans,” the Pakistani envoy said.

Durrani’s visit coincides with a surge in militant attacks in Pakistan, particularly in districts adjacent to the country’s nearly 2,600-kilometer Afghan border. The violence has killed more than 400 people this year, mostly security forces, with the Pakistani military losing 12 soldiers in a single day on July 12.

Earlier, General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ on Tuesday.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices persistently being offered by the valiant soldiers in the defence of their motherland against the threat of terrorism.

The participants were briefed in detail about the prevailing Internal Security environment.

According to the ISPR statement, the sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighboring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting security of Pakistan.

Former ambassador Asif Ali Durrani in May appointed as special representative of Pakistan on Afghanistan two-and-a-half months after his predecessor stepped down.

A notification reads: “The Prime Minister has been pleased to approve the appointment of Ambassador (retd) Asif Ali Khan Durrani as Special Representative on Afghanistan with immediate effect.”

Who is Asif Durrani?

Durrani served as deputy chief of Pakistan’s mission in Kabul from 2005 to 2009 and also served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran.