Alba to join up again with Messi in Miami

Former Spain international defender Jordi Alba will sign for Inter Miami and join up with former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, team owner Jorge Mas said on Tuesday.

“Jordi Alba will sign today,” Mas told a group of reporters after the team’s training session.

The 34-year-old Alba, who made 93 appearances for Spain, terminated his contract with Barcelona in May.

Mas said the club was looking to add further players to the squad which is currently ranked last in Major League Soccer.

Left-back Alba won six Spanish league titles with Barca and was part of the team which won the 2015 Champions League.

He also played in the Spain team which won the 2012 European Championship.

Messi and Busquets took part in their first training session with Miami on Tuesday, ahead of possible debuts on Friday against Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.