Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Football

Alba to join up again with Messi in Miami

Left-back Alba won six Spanish league titles with Barcelona
AFP Jul 18, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) celebrates after scoring a goal with Barcelona’s Spanish defender Jordi Alba (C) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on March 10, 2021. PHOTO: AFP/File
Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) celebrates after scoring a goal with Barcelona’s Spanish defender Jordi Alba (C) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on March 10, 2021. PHOTO: AFP/File

Former Spain international defender Jordi Alba will sign for Inter Miami and join up with former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, team owner Jorge Mas said on Tuesday.

“Jordi Alba will sign today,” Mas told a group of reporters after the team’s training session.

The 34-year-old Alba, who made 93 appearances for Spain, terminated his contract with Barcelona in May.

Mas said the club was looking to add further players to the squad which is currently ranked last in Major League Soccer.

Left-back Alba won six Spanish league titles with Barca and was part of the team which won the 2015 Champions League.

He also played in the Spain team which won the 2012 European Championship.

Messi and Busquets took part in their first training session with Miami on Tuesday, ahead of possible debuts on Friday against Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

jordi alba

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular