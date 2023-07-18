Four Kashmiri youth martyred in Occupied Valley by Indian Army

Four Kashmiri youth embraced martyrdom in a so-called ‘encounter’ with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The oppressive Indian Army launched a ‘joint operation’ along with the Occupied Valley police in the Sindhara top area of the Surankote belt on Monday night which led to a firefight.

Earlier, Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian occupation forces’ brutal killing of four more innocent Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Srinagar districts of the IIOJK during staged cordon-and-search operations today. It is highly regrettable that cold-blooded targeting of Kashmiri youth has become a norm in the occupied territory.

More than 621 Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

This year alone, 98 extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris have been recorded. India must realise that layered lockdowns, brutal military sieges, and use of indiscriminate force will not dampen the resolve of Kashmiris struggling against Indian illegal occupation.

Pakistan has consistently been drawing the attention of the international community towards the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces to perpetuate its illegal occupation of IIOJK in complete defiance of international humanitarian law.

Pakistan reiterates its call for investigation of extra-judicial killings in IIOJK by establishing independent Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its Kashmir reports of 2018 and 2019.

Pakistan also urges the international community to play its due role for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.