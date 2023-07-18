FIA widens investigation against online loan companies

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has widened scope against online lending companies and five additional companies associated with business have been included in the probe.

During the investigation, telephone numbers and other details registered under the names of these companies have been obtained.

The case under investigation involves a citizen who tragically took their own life due to alleged blackmailing by a loan company. In connection with this case, the physical remand of the nine individuals who were arrested has been extended by an additional two days.

Among the companies that have come under FIA’s scrutiny are Easy Loan and PK Loan, which operate as capital microfinance companies. Other financial services, helpers, and trusted apps are also being investigated.

Valuable evidence has been obtained through interrogations of the arrested individuals and the recovery of devices.

The suspects are alleged to have engaged in making threatening calls to citizens and tampering with records.

Physical remand extended

The nine suspects, who were arrested in connection with the case involving the tragic suicide of citizen Muhammad Masood in Rawalpindi, were presented before Duty Judge Nousheen Zartaj.

The investigating officer (IO) requested a four-day extension of their physical remand.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the court allowed a two-day extension of the physical remand to FIA.