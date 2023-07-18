Watch Live
Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal’s magical vocals in ‘Ve Kamliya’ leaves fans mesmerized

The musical duo delivers a melodious treat as fans celebrate the release of the soulful track
Samaa Life&Style Editors Jul 18, 2023
The eagerly awaited song “Ve Kamliya” from the upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has finally been unveiled, leaving fans captivated by the enchanting collaboration between Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

The soulful track has created a stir among music enthusiasts, who are revelling in the melodious treat.

“Ve Kamliya” showcases the magical chemistry between two of Bollywood’s most celebrated voices. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal effortlessly bring the lyrics to life with their emotive renditions, their voices blending seamlessly to create an enchanting musical experience.

The song’s composition strikes a delicate balance between tranquillity and passion, enveloping listeners in its melodic embrace.

As the first notes of “Ve Kamliya” hit the airwaves, fans took to social media to express their delight. Twitter was flooded with messages of praise for Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, commending their vocal prowess and the mesmerizing energy they bring to the song.

Fans eagerly shared their favourite lines and expressed their anticipation for the film’s release.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” marks the highly anticipated reunion of director Karan Johar and actor Ranveer Singh.

The film promises to be a quintessential Bollywood romantic tale, and “Ve Kamliya” sets the tone with its heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring melodies.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” they are savouring the musical delights of “Ve Kamliya” on repeat, eagerly anticipating the magic that awaits them on the silver screen.

