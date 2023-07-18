Kangana Ranaut exposes Ranbir and Alia’s relationship, labelling them as ‘fake couple’

In a surprising social media outburst, actress Kangana Ranaut has targeted fellow Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, dubbing them a “fake couple” in a cryptic Instagram story.

The controversial post has sparked a heated debate, as Ranaut accuses the couple’s relationship of being a strategic business move.

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story, though vague in nature, suggests a hidden agenda behind Ranbir and Alia’s romance, hinting at their union being a calculated move rather than a genuine connection. The actress does not explicitly provide evidence or clarify her claims, leaving followers to speculate and interpret her words.

The cryptic post has triggered a polarizing reaction on social media. Supporters of Ranaut commend her for speaking her mind and questioning the authenticity of celebrity relationships, while others criticize her for making unfounded allegations without concrete proof. She also claimed that they seem to be separated soon as Ranbir Kapoor has consistently been begging to meet her. He claims also suggested that their marriage was for the sake of fame and for some contract about a triology movie promised to them by renowned names of Bollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been in a relationship for some time, have chosen to remain silent on the matter, refraining from engaging in the controversy or addressing the allegations directly. Their decision to maintain privacy and dignity amid the storm has garnered both respect and speculation from fans and industry insiders.

As the controversy unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by public figures in maintaining a balance between their personal and professional lives. While Kangana Ranaut’s cryptic post has ignited discussions, the truth behind Ranbir and Alia’s relationship remains known only to the couple themselves, leaving fans and followers to form their own opinions based on speculation and interpretation.