Sanaullah rules out electoral alliances in general elections

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday stated that all political parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will contest the upcoming elections independently without forming any electoral alliances with other parties.

During an informal conversation with journalists in Islamabad, Sanaullah mentioned that it is too early to make definitive statements, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman will face punishment or disqualification.

However, the timing of the punishment, whether it will be before or after the election, remains uncertain.

The interior minister emphasised the need for a consensus on conducting a fresh census. Regarding the return of former prime minister and his party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif, Sanaullah mentioned that a formal announcement will be made, but a specific date has not been finalised.

He expressed the government’s reluctance to arrest Sheikh Rashid, as they do not wish to give him undue importance.

Sanaullah further asserted that those PTI workers who were not involved in the events of May 9 should not be held accountable.

Addressing the issue of terrorist activities, Sanaullah said that it is to be seen whether the interim Afghan government lacks the capacity or desire to halt such activities.