Islamic New Year: Saudi Arabia announces first day of Muharram

State-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) breaks the news
Samaa Web Desk Jul 18, 2023
PHOTO/FILE
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced the first day of Muharram for Islamic year 1445, following sightings of the crescent moon.

The court looked into and verified reports about moon-sighting, which stated: There was no sufficient evidence that the crescent was spotted on the evening of Dhul Hijjah 29 (Monday, July 17), according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

