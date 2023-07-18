President convenes farewell sessions of NA, senate

President Arif Alvi convened separate farewell sessions of the both houses of the Parliament—National Assembly and Senate—on July 20 (tomorrow) and on July 24 respectively.

The National Assembly session will meet at 5pm on 20th July while Senate session is being convened on 24th July at 3pm.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs had forwarded a summary to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convene the session of Lower House of the Parliament on July 20 or July 21, and then on the advice of the premier, the President convened sessions of the Lower House and Upper House of the Parliament.

Earlier, PML-N, PPP reach agreement to dissolve National Assembly ahead of August 12.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the two major political parties in Pakistan, have reached a mutual agreement to dissolve the National Assembly before August 12.

However, the information minister has denied the reports being circulated in the media.