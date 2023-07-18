Ministry sends proposal to convene NA’s farewell session on July 20

A proposal is being discussed to convene the farewell session of the national assembly next week.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has sent a summary to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convene the session of Lower House of the Parliament on July 20 or July 21.

Prime Minister will forward the summary to convene the assembly session.

PML-N, PPP reach agreement to dissolve National Assembly ahead of August 12.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the two major political parties in Pakistan, have reached a mutual agreement to dissolve the National Assembly before August 12. This decision sets the stage for a potential snap election in the country.

However, the information minister has denied the reports being circulated in the media.