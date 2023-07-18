Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 18th July 2023 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 18th July 2023 Jul 18, 2023 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 18th July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended 6 FC personnel injured in Peshawar’s suicide blast Ministry sends proposal to convene NA’s farewell session on July 20 PM Shehbaz lays foundation of Islamabad Model Special Economic Zone Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Amir Khan apologises to wife Faryal for texting other women Twitter continues to celebrate Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi’s success of ‘Tere Bin’ Fans moved by Wahaj and Yumna’s emotional goodbye note to ‘Tere Bin’