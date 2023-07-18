Ignorance on part of govt displeases MQM-P

The leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) is unhappy with being ignored by the government.

MQM-P - which is part of the ruling coalition - has expressed disappointment in not being taken into confidence on several political matters including dissolution of National Assembly (NA) and caretaker setup.

In response, a delegation of MQM-P led by Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and comprising Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal has been formed to meet with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and convey their reservations.

The delegation will discuss the issue of trust and transparency in decision-making processes, particularly regarding the caretaker setup.

In this regard, Federal Information Technology (IT) Minister Syed Amin UI Haque expressed disappointment over the party not being taken into confidence about the dissolution of the assembly.

He said that the MQM-P delegation will arrive in Islamabad and call on the premier to raise their concerns.

The minister said that the delegation will raise the issue of discrepancies in voter lists and also push the premier for notifying the new census so that upcoming elections are conducted on them.