Committee drops proposal for internet voting for overseas Pakistanis

The National Assembly’s parliamentary electoral reforms committee finalized the electoral reforms agenda wherein political parties also agreed on the amendments in the Electoral Reform Act 2022.

The amendment bill will be approved by convening a meeting of the National Assembly and the Senate next week.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar claimed that a draft of the bill will be shared to the members within two days.

The committee also approved the new form of nomination papers for the upcoming general elections and the election code of conduct prepared in consultation with the Election Commission.

The next meeting of the National Assembly will be convened on Monday for the approval of the Election Act 2017 Amendment Bill.

The Senate will also meet next week.

No right to vote for overseas Pakistanis via internet

The federal minister told the media that overseas Pakistanis will not be able to vote through the internet.

Azam Nazir said that President will not oppose the amendments in Electoral Reforms Act.