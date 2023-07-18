Former PTI leaders join Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Usman Rashid on Tuesday joined the ranks of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The development is a continuation of a trend of disenchanted leaders leaving the PTI following the May 9 incidents.

Shah, who previously held the positions of Tehsil Nazim of Chiniot and District President of PTI, announced his decision to join the IPP and expressed his full support for IPP’s leadership.

IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen warmly welcomed Shah’s decision, highlighting the party’s commitment to working in the best interest of the country.

He emphasised that the IPP is dedicated to promoting development, prosperity, and stability throughout Pakistan.

In a separate development, Usman Rashid, President of PTI Minority Wing Okara, met with senior IPP leader Mian Khalid Mehmood at the party secretariat.

Following the meeting, Rashid announced his decision to join the IPP and expressed his confidence in the leadership of both Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan.

Mehmood welcomed Rashid into the party and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to providing opportunities for all minorities in politics.