Alleged rape incident on Islamabad’s trail-3 proven unfounded

An alleged rape incident that occurred on Trail 3 of Islamabad has been exposed as an extortion scheme, police say.

The Islamabad police have unearthed a group involved in deceiving and blackmailing individuals for financial gain.

The incident began with a quarrel between two individuals, identified as Nouman and Anwar.

Seeking retribution, Anwar enlisted the help of a group of individuals, including Saima, Dr Sidra Ismail, Shakeel and Manzoor.

Together, they devised a plan to falsely accuse Nouman of rape and exploit the situation for their own financial gain.

According to the police investigation, Saima, acting on Anwar’s instructions, contacted Sidra, who resides in Sheikhupura.

Sidra was tasked with luring the accused, Nouman, to Trail 3 under the pretext of a meeting.

She intended to simulate a rape incident while the rest of the group, armed with cameras, would arrive at the location to capture incriminating videos.

The aim was to blackmail and extort money from Nouman and his family using the fabricated evidence.

On the day of the planned incident, Sidra met Nouman on Trail 3. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the remaining members of the group were unable to join them at the scene.

After an extended wait, she returned to Rawalpindi with Nouman.

Subsequently, Sidra lodged a first information report (FIR) at the police station and returned to Sheikhupura.

As the investigation progressed, it was discovered that Sidra had a history of involvement in similar criminal activities.

Two cases were registered against her in Sheikhupura and Muridke.

Additionally, Anwar was found to have a criminal record too.

Islamabad police urged citizens not to believe rumours or unsubstantiated claims until the final report of the investigation is released.